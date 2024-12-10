A Year of Bach

November 24: Keyboard Works, including the Italian Concerto (Sviatoslav Richter, and others)
A few things you can play.
  
November 18: Keyboard Works, including the Partitas (Various Artists)
On Bach's great love for the keys
  
November 11: Cantatas (Bachakademie; Helmuth Rilling, conductor)
Feeling elegiac during my final set of choral works
  
November 4: The Violin Sonatas and Partitas (Jascha Heifetz, violin)
When it's wrong, and when it's right
  
