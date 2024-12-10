A Year of Bach
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Tyler Cowen on Bach, Beethoven, John, and Paul
I’ve listened to Tyler Cowen talk for hundreds of hours about economics, music, history, art, travel, and regional cuisine, so meeting him on Zoom felt…
Aug 7
•
Evan Goldfine
and
Tyler Cowen
30
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
44:58
July 2025
‘Everything is melody’: Classical Guitarist Jason Vieaux on Bach
A Year of Bach Podcast: Episode 2
Jul 10
•
Evan Goldfine
14
Share this post
A Year of Bach
‘Everything is melody’: Classical Guitarist Jason Vieaux on Bach
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
39:55
June 2025
The Expectation of Astonishment: Henry Oliver on Bach and the Hunger for Seriousness
Year of Bach Podcast: Episode 1
Jun 2
•
Evan Goldfine
and
Henry Oliver
29
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
40:51
May 2025
An interlude: Living the Steely Dan Dream
My morning with Don, Walt, and Katie Couric in 2000
May 6
•
Evan Goldfine
14
Share this post
A Year of Bach
An interlude: Living the Steely Dan Dream
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
April 2025
37 takeaways from 200 hours with Bach
And about YoB's Year Two
Apr 21
•
Evan Goldfine
90
Share this post
A Year of Bach
37 takeaways from 200 hours with Bach
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
47
December 2024
December 10: The Chaconne, and the Meaning of Life (Itzhak Perlman, violin)
My Year of Bach ends in calamity, and in hope.
Dec 10, 2024
90
Share this post
A Year of Bach
December 10: The Chaconne, and the Meaning of Life (Itzhak Perlman, violin)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
59
December 2: Miscellaneous and reconstructed works (Various Artists)
A hodgepodge as we approach the end
Dec 2, 2024
•
Evan Goldfine
18
Share this post
A Year of Bach
December 2: Miscellaneous and reconstructed works (Various Artists)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
November 2024
November 24: Keyboard Works, including the Italian Concerto (Sviatoslav Richter, and others)
A few things you can play.
Nov 24, 2024
•
Evan Goldfine
19
Share this post
A Year of Bach
November 24: Keyboard Works, including the Italian Concerto (Sviatoslav Richter, and others)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
November 18: Keyboard Works, including the Partitas (Various Artists)
On Bach's great love for the keys
Nov 18, 2024
•
Evan Goldfine
18
Share this post
A Year of Bach
November 18: Keyboard Works, including the Partitas (Various Artists)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
November 11: Cantatas (Bachakademie; Helmuth Rilling, conductor)
Feeling elegiac during my final set of choral works
Nov 11, 2024
•
Evan Goldfine
12
Share this post
A Year of Bach
November 11: Cantatas (Bachakademie; Helmuth Rilling, conductor)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
November 4: The Violin Sonatas and Partitas (Jascha Heifetz, violin)
When it's wrong, and when it's right
Nov 4, 2024
•
Evan Goldfine
21
Share this post
A Year of Bach
November 4: The Violin Sonatas and Partitas (Jascha Heifetz, violin)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
October 2024
October 28: Vocal Works (Various Artists)
Bach goes to synagogue, or the synagogue came to Bach, or God did it.
Oct 28, 2024
•
Evan Goldfine
11
Share this post
A Year of Bach
October 28: Vocal Works (Various Artists)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
© 2025 Evan Goldfine
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts