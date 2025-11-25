Year-end lists are great, and here’s your first. Stack your queue with new music that you missed among the many lifetimes of songs uploaded every week.

I hope you’ll find new music here that speaks to you. Some of these albums will have you questioning my taste, and also yourself for having ever trusted me in the first place. Roast me and toast me in the comments, and drop your 2025 favorites, too.

Why 47 albums? I turned 47 years old in October, and no longer feel the need to round.

I’ve shamelessly stolen my formatting from Ted Gioia, who has pointed me to dozens of albums that have brought me joy over the years. (Thanks, Ted.) I’ve starred my seven extra-favorites, so start there if you so please. Here we go!

Bach (and Adjacent)

** Opus 109 (Beethoven/Bach/Schubert) - Vikingur Olafsson Apple Music · Spotify

A remarkable album I’ve kept on repeat for days. Vikingur invites Bach, Beethoven, and Schubert together into an unnameable river.

Sonatas and Partitas, Vol. 2 - Chris Thile Apple Music · Spotify

Thile’s mandolin is in a loving country-tussle with Bach in these violin adaptations.

Goldberg Variations (for Quartet) - Nevermind Apple Music · Spotify

The group turns down the intensity and turns up the comfort of the GV’s.

Mystères - Salomé Gasselin Apple Music · Spotify

Resonant interpretations on the viol de gamba.

Bach Complete Keyboard Works Vol. 4 - Partitas - evan shinners Apple Music · Spotify

YoB friend finds wild new timbres in the epic partitas for keyboard.

** Timeline - Aristo Sham Apple Music · Spotify

A major new talent and Van Cliburn winner. The Busoni transcriptions are too much by definition, but they’re executed here with taste and brio.

Non-Bach Classical

Beethoven Sonatas Nos 18, 27, 28, 31 (The Lost Tapes) - Sviatoslav Richter Apple Music · Spotify

Plausibly the GOAT, absolute monster performances.

Tchaikovsky- Daniil Trifonov Apple Music · Spotify

Daniil brings humility and joy to advanced-beginner etudes.

Swans - Mats Lidstrom & Leif Kaner-Lidstrom Apple Music · Spotify

Covering centuries of swan tribute songs. The interpretations are chilly, for effect.

Scriabin Orchestral Works - Danish National Symphony Orchestra Apple Music - Spotify

Post-Tchaikovsky symphonies, and more ‘in’ than Scriabin’s piano music.

The Complete Songs of Ravel - Malcolm Martineau Apple Music · Spotify

A dignified collection of art songs, best dipped into a few at a time.

Friendly jazz

** Different Strokes for Different Folks - Charlie Hunter and Ella Feingold Apple Music · Spotify

Eight-string guitar demon Charlie’s best album in a few decades — he’s clearly inspired here by his younger counterpart.

Haunted Heart: The Legendary Riverside Studio Recordings - Bill Evans Trio Apple Music - Spotify

A treasure trove of alt-takes from the seminal trio. New Scott LaFaro tracks! Amazing.

West of Broadway - Rachael & Vilray Apple Music · Spotify

Don’t forget: you’re still allowed to write songs like Cole Porter. Their best album, intimate and winning.

Solo Be-Bop! Pasquale Grasso Apple Music · Spotify

He plays the guitar like a piano, and sometimes like an alto sax, crazy.

** Ride Into the Sun - Brad Mehldau Apple Music · Spotify

Brad covers Elliott Smith — this album was tailor made for me.

Figure in Blue - Charles Lloyd Apple Music · Spotify

A mellow, lovely, bluesy trio set from Charles, at 85.

Keepers of the Eastern Door - Chris Cheek with Bill Frisell Apple Music · Spotify

Straight ahead and tasteful tenor sax led quartet. Bill is the world’s best sideman.

Life Lessons - Tim O’Brien, Bill Frisell & Dale Bruning Apple Music · Spotify

Very first-draft, living-roomy acoustic country tunes and standards.

Challenging jazz

** Journey to the New: Live at the Village Vanguard - Marcus Gilmore (Bandcamp only)

Gilmore’s belated, confident debut, featuring the groundbreaking young guitarist Emmanuel Michael.

** Vanguardia Subterranean - Live at the Village Vanguard - Miguel Zenon Quartet Apple Music · Spotify

This band could not be hotter. It’s like the club was shaking the 1 train instead of the other way around.

The Bagatelles, Vol. 1 (John Zorn) - Mary Halvorson Quartet -Apple Music · Spotify

Mary paired with Miles Okazaki is angular fun, and Zorn’s compositions give them room to play around.

Just - Billy Hart Quartet - Apple Music · Spotify

Their best album to date: a great set of tunes with that ECM polish.

Spirit Fall - John Patitucci (with Chris Potter and Brian Blade) Apple Music · Spotify

Blazing, with three of the best players who have ever done it.

How You Been - SML Apple Music · Spotify

An offshoot of Jeff Parker’s LA scene, hard driving electronic jazz pastiche.

Jessamine - Tony Davis Apple Music · Spotify

Head bopping guitar jazz with some fuzz, plus a welcome cover of Mehldau’s Unrequited.

Blow Globe - John Sturino Apple Music · Spotify

A young and spirited big band with something to say.

Add a Zero - Chris McCarthy Apple Music · Spotify

Like a 1950’s quintet with 2020’s compositions, well done. (Chris is also on the Blow Globe and Tony Davis albums above.)

Stand Up! - Jerome Sabbagh Apple Music · Spotify

Ben Monder’s guitar will always show up on my year end list somewhere.

Memories of Home - John Scofield & Dave Holland Apple Music · Spotify

Clean, grounded performances from the oldest of the ‘new jazz’ guys.

Of the Near and Far - Patricia Brennan Apple Music · Spotify

Spooky, grooving, vibraphone-led band.

Around You is a Forest - Thomas Morgan Apple Music · Spotify

A belated debut album from one of our great bassists. Like a Charlie Haden / Kraftwerk crossover album.

Other instrumentals

** Hirsutes Farfelus - Tako Toki Apple Music · Spotify

Duchamp meets Steve Reich. (h/t Ted Gioia)

Layer Cake - Adrian Holovaty Apple Music - Spotify

Thirteen minutes of tuneful, stacked gypsy guitar.

After the Last Sky - Anouar Brahem Apple Music · Spotify

East/west acoustic bliss-out.

The Solomon Diaries Volume IV - Sam Sadigursky & Nathan Koci Apple Music · Spotify

Even more accordion and clarinet duets you didn’t think you needed.

Sakte film - Geir Sundstol Apple Music · Spotify

In-from-the-cold dobro electronica. But is it jazz?

Ipsa Corpora - Nathan Salsburg Apple Music · Spotify

Solo acoustic fingerpicking overtone poems.

That Wasn’t a Dream - Pino Palladino & Blake Mills Apple Music · Spotify

Primo driving tunes.

Touch - Tortoise Apple Music · Spotify

Synthy, skronky guitar rock instrumentals. Jeff Parker’s band is back after nine years!

Singer / Songwriters

The Making of Five Leaves Left - Nick Drake Apple Music · Spotify

I was never sold on the production of the album until these archives unveiled the process. What a great surprise to have more recordings of this genius.

She - Rebecca Martin Apple Music · Spotify

Earthy realism in personal, mysterious songs.

Heartstrings - Snowpoet Apple Music · Spotify

Intimate pop that keep you at a cool distance.

Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009) - Radiohead Apple Music · Spotify

Live cuts of their most underrated album. “Scatterbrained” is an all-time favorite.

Kin - Fletcher Tucker Apple Music · Spotify

Intense! Like walking through someone else’s forest nightmare.

Don’t Overthink It - Johanna Linnea Jakobsson Apple Music · Spotify

Jazzy pop for your 20’s, when every day is filled with possibility.

Moisturizer - Wet Leg Apple Music · Spotify

Filthy and high energy, meant to be played loud.

