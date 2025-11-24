Twenty years ago, Blue Note records released a previously unknown and revelatory 1957 concert recording of Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane. Their studio recording is justly famous and wonderful, but this concert reveals how Monk pushed Coltrane to explore his own language within Monk’s own. It changed the way many of us listen to both artists. How lucky we are to have it!

This year, I listened deeply to newly released archival recordings of Nick Drake, from the period when he was recording the album “Five Leaves Left.” I love the songs on the original (including “Fruit Tree,” “Day is Done,” and “River Man”), but I was never sold on the studio production. There are a lot of strings. It always felt to me like a corruption of what could have been another Pink Moon.

The demos reveal these songs taking shape over months. These are the longest tunes in his catalog, and the guitar accompaniments are excellent, though somewhat repetitive. Listen to them in isolation and they’re begging for sonic filler. So I learned the strings serve their purpose, even if they’re a bit overwrought. I loved hearing Nick sing on these new tracks, so little of his work remains. (He must be the last major artist never captured on video.)

Last week we were blessed with newly authenticated works of J.S. Bach, officially numbered 1179 and 1180. Are they as revelatory as the recent discoveries from Coltrane or Drake? Or even the “Get Back” Beatles documentary, or Joni’s archives that she’s been releasing in monumental seven hour chunks?

For me, no. But these two early-career Ciaconas for organ are of the same absurdly high quality of the rest of Bach’s catalog. They’re worth a listen, and fit in well in the fifteen other hours of collected solo organ works. The Dutch master Ton Koopman gave the serviceable premiere performances in Leipzig, linked on YouTube below.

Koopman at the premiere

There’s a downward sloping motive to BWV 1178 (which I’ve marked in red). Bach, as he does, puts it through the wringer, moving it into different voices, flipping, shrinking, and stretching it. He’ll continue playing these games for the rest of his life.

These two new pieces were transcribed by one of Bach’s students, and scholars suspect that these works could have also served as studies. BWV 1179 has a few moments where the teacher is implying that you’d better have your scale chops in order.

Thank you to the scholars and fans and patrons who make minor miracles like these happen from to time.

I’ll be back soon with my favorite albums of 2025, and more podcasts, too. Drop your album of the year in the comments!

