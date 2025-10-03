George Saunders once defined the good life via subtraction. His protagonist ruefully reflected on his life of “accumulation, trivia, self-protection, and vanity,” and vowed to change. What an unimpeachable guide to living well.

But each morning, instead of heeding this advice, instead of reading or writing, practicing my instruments, thinking about God, or stretching my midlife legs, I’ll snowplow the full suite of games on the New York Times app.

Apparently I’m a cheap date when it comes to intellectual flattery. “Why yes, I found callaloo. You, you think I’m a genius?” [CHEEKS FLUSH]

Sing it like Joni did:

The other Games are no better, and often worse. Solving the crossword grid grants a feeling of cleverness, if only by proxy. Accompanied by the slightest of inner smiles, I half-consciously revel in a barrage of infinitesimal pops of dopamine. It’s all frustratingly compelling, forgettable, meaningless, and not even funny.

For complicated psychological reasons, I pay twelve dollars a month for this privilege.

By way of counterexample, the economist and podcast hero Tyler Cowen reads, writes, and talks nonstop about everything, and with uncanny depth and intensity. Judging purely by the volume and quality of his output, he could not be a man who wastes his time. So when he agreed to join my podcast to talk about Bach, I decided to ask about my dumb habit, setting myself up masochistically for a wrist-slap. Tyler delivered a sly punch to the gut instead.

Goldfine: Crossword puzzles, are a they waste of time, are they engaging for you? Cowen: I don't do them. I did them for about nine months in high school. Probably it was good for me. I learned things. If people just keep on doing them throughout their lives… I don't know. I guess it makes them happy. Probably they're not that ambitious in some big way or they're super ambitious and that's their relaxation. It's a portfolio question.

OMG, of course it doesn’t make me happy! Crosswords are snowbanks I half-consciously shovel in front of my face to buffer my ego from the things I find meaningful.

Of any cohort I can imagine, Tyler’s listeners have maximal self-conceptions of their own ambitions. We all fall short, of course. But even if we aren’t fully delivering on our promises and potentials, every one of us would be ashamed to not be considered ‘ambitious in some big way.’ And come on, no one truly ambitious relaxes with the Games app. Tyler’s offramp is constructed of papier-mâché.

Reading Proust’s million words on the tricks of memory and the 'absurdity of habit' was an ambitious task in itself, and a reflexive inspiration to lower my defenses and confront the demons of distraction.

Habit is a second nature which prevents us from knowing the first, of which it has neither the cruelties nor the enchantments.

Like many mortals, I still reach for the easy enchantments to avoid the cruelties. (I’m a NYT certified Genius, hundreds of times over. You?)

But time waits for no one. You and I will not accomplish more of what we want in our lives if we immerse ourselves in diverting bullshit.

The zeitgeist is catching on.

I’m not interested in walking across the country (vanity), or visiting every baseball stadium (trivia). I don’t need to super-max wealth (accumulation), or stay quiet with my opinions (self-protection). That’s the negative frame of ambition, but with what shall I fill my own ambitious life?

Since my Conversation With Tyler, I’ve realized that my ambition is diffuse. I want to execute the work only I can do, and to intensify my personhood in every possible way. Or, Always keep putting more Evan into the world.

I’ve been blessed with a surfeit of intrinsic motivation. I want and want and want: to know and be known, to feel instruments vibrate under my fingers and against my body, to be moved by art every day. I was thrown into the world, and I want to change its harmony.

Engaged conversations with friends and family reify thoughts that could not have arrived unbidden. Close listening to music shapes how I create my own, no matter the technical limitations of my craft. Reading often changes my apprehension of the world, and how I engage with it.

There's also a feeling of soft power in creating and distributing more of myself through all the things that fill a life: my presence at weddings and funerals, being honest in my business dealings, listening in ways that make my wife and kids and friends feel heard.

A friend texted last week to ask if I had a pocket watch she could borrow. I did not, but I understood why she asked me. In our relationship, I’ve unconsciously and implicitly emanated a ‘potential pocket-watch owner’ vibe, and we both recognized it. How silly, slight, and personal (and somewhat embarrassing), but in the moment, I felt known.

So I’ve come up with a twofold formulation for my ambition:

Ambition is doing what increases and deepens my Evan-ness: attending to people and their ideas through my unique mind and body, impressing upon the world my constellation of ideas and affectations, while avoiding the traps of accumulation, trivia, self-protection, and vanity.

Filling in someone else’s blank wordgrid in service of pseudo-edification cannot advance that goal. Crosswords are not immoral, they’re insidiously benign — mere trivia and self-protection camouflaged as activity, Candy Crush for the Professional-Managerial Class.

Defining ambition via intensification of the self obviates pissing contests while raising the pressure to create and execute the work that only I can do, no matter the scale of my skills.

It’s a mug’s game to try to compose like Bach. Even if I could, there’d be no one left to compose like me.

And if I concertedly allot time in my portfolio to waste, I must demand of myself that the activities are actually pleasurable. What good could my Wordle streak ever have done for me or anyone else?

I’ve found that commitments stick better when I make them in public. So here goes:

I’ve deleted my worst apps and tucked others in a properly labeled folder, a little nudge to help me keep my heart facing my ambitions, and my attention on the things that make me me.