A Year of Bach

A Year of Bach

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Alexander Hettinga's avatar
Alexander Hettinga
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This is great, Evan! A number of these I’ve never listened to, including the Brandenburg Recordings by Benjamin Britten - what a cool find! Funny enough, I’m working on a post of top new classical recordings of 2026, but I’ll be careful not to make the presumption that everyone’s already up to date on the wealth of historical recordings. For me, it’s about showing that classical music is still alive and well, with exciting new releases that are worth exploring, too!

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