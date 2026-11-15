Everyone loves year-end best-of lists, but they sort of presume you’ve already heard everything worthwhile from the past century of recorded music — no need to discuss all that. The trap in staying hyper-current is that you might never fill the gaps in your historical listening.

The streaming era allows us to reap the benefits of the internet’s impossible breadth by exploring the back catalogs of every artist of major (or just passing) interest. For example, I knew I’d always been under-exposed to Duke Ellington, having spent time with only his most famous half dozen albums. So early this year I listened to ten more over a few days — it was great! (I pick a highlight below.)

Ahead of an upcoming post featuring my favorite new releases of 2026, here are my top ten records from years past that I’d not heard before.

1. Josef Hassid, The Complete Recordings (1940)

Apple Music · Spotify (h/t Anna Schott)

A tragic figure who recorded a total of 33 minutes of music. (At 20, he was confined to an asylum, and died at 26 from complications of a lobotomy.) Josef is playful but direct and serious, pulling out all the tragedy, humor, and beauty from eight short masterpieces. One of the most exquisite half hours of violin music I’ve ever heard. What could he have done with more time and health?

2. Marcelle Meyer, Marcelle Meyer Plays Bach (1940s)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify (h/t Aidan)

Marcelle should be way more famous than she is! (I didn’t know of her before March. 😬) She was in the circle of the great French composers of the early 20th century — Debussy, Satie, and Poulenc loved her playing. Lucky for us, she recorded a ton, and her records of Rameau, Scarlatti, and Ravel are all outstanding. I know my audience, though, so check out these three and a half hours of excellent Bach, full of high clarity, excitement, and good forward pace.

3. Inola Gurgulia, …Pirvelad Iko Simghera (…There Was a Song at First) (1970s)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify

A mid-20th-century Georgian folkie with a jangly guitar and a haunting, knowing alto. Her songs have a siren-esque pull, what a gift. This is an album of homemade demos — she released no recordings during her lifetime. (Inola’s performances remind me a bit of those by Molly Drake (Nick’s mom), whose homemade demos are well worth checking out.) Do we all have fantasies of a sweet-voiced songstress from the Caucasus strumming sad songs of love from her dacha, or is that just more of a me thing?

4. Benjamin Britten & English Chamber Orchestra, Bach: Brandenburg Concertos (1969)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify (h/t Tyler Cowen and Rebecca Lowe)

One of my all-timer albums features Mstislav Rostropovich and Benjamin Britten performing my favorite piece of chamber music, Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata. But until this record was mentioned on a podcast by Tyler and Rebecca, I’d not heard Britten conduct. He’s fantastic — his Mozart symphonies recordings are bright and clear, and these Brandenburgs sound as vibrant as I’ve ever heard them. Britten must have loved this music. (I prefer him as a performer to a composer; fire away.)

5. Peter Schreier & Walter Olbertz, Beethoven: Lieder (1969)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify

I banged the table about the tenor Peter Schreier throughout my complete Bach survey. His voice is especially well suited to Bach, but I didn’t realize how perfect it is for Beethoven. (The songs in this collection were also mostly new to me.) Peter’s artistry allows these challenging art songs to become easy listening. (Not a dig!)

6. Richard Smith, One Man Roadshow (2000)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify

I’m a fingerpicking dork and I’ve deeply explored the past fifty years of solo acoustic guitar music, guys like Leo Kottke, Alex De Grassi, Ed Gerhard, and my hero Michael Hedges. The current vogue is to take some of Hedges’ innovations and layer in the shredding guitar of the ‘80s — so many notes and whacking and weird tunings, often to limited musical ends.

The X algo somehow put the British guitarist Richard Smith onto my feed, and wow, this record. Smith fingerpicks ragtime and standards and country blues on nylon strings with unbelievable time and technical chops, but with limited flash. The arrangements are fresh and intricate — he’s a true guitarist’s guitarist, and I hope he records more.

7. Maxus, “Nobody’s Business” (1981)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify

This summer, as my wife was talking to a salesperson at a furniture store in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, the chorus dropped on this song and I whipped out my phone and slammed the Shazam button. (Welcome to my life.)

Would this Yacht Rock gem I’d never heard lead to my discovering a new favorite band? The short answer is no, but this unusual song narrated by a flamboyantly pissy philanderer has a killer chorus, and that’s enough for me to share it with all of you. Maxus was a one-album studio-musician supergroup produced by the great Steely Dan-adjacent keyboardist Michael Omartian, and “Nobody’s Business” is a worthy legacy.

8. Wayne Shorter, High Life (1996)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify

I periodically return to the heavily synthesized works of my favorite musicians to check if I’m still missing something beneath the computer beats. (I’m typically disappointed.) Wayne was a genius, but his three albums from the 1980s made for something of a lost artistic decade.

But when I came back to High Life this year, I found plenty to admire. It’s grooving and less smooth-jazz coded than I remembered. The beats and bass are mostly rock inspired, and the compositions are more soundscape than melody. Some of the harmonic textures foreshadow the orchestral music of his final album, 2018’s Emanon. After High Life, Wayne focused exclusively on acoustic music until his death in 2023, so this album makes for an interesting final electric statement.

9. Duke Ellington, Piano Reflections (1953)

YouTube · Apple Music · Spotify (h/t Joe Hagan)

No big band here, just solos and small groups with Duke at the piano. This is a private and somewhat melancholy record. Duke, with his popular heyday in the rear view, shows off his extraordinary compositions without his orchestra. Less loud, still fire. On this album, you hear Duke lay out the language of piano balladry for the next seventy years. Piano Reflections is for late-night whisky by the fireplace, or just grabbing your girl and slow dancing in the living room.

10. Jack DeJohnette, Music in the Key of Om (2005)

Spotify

I was catching up with the great drummer’s catalog after his death in 2025, and was shocked to find that he recorded two fantastic ‘New Age’ ambient albums. Peace Time and Music in the Key of Om are hour-long meditations with synthesizers and resonating bells and drums. Either would work well to support a yoga class or massage parlor, but unlike most records of this genre, there’s serious musical intent beyond just trancing out. You can listen to this, or just drape a lavender pillow over your face and think about the great inexplicable beyond. RIP Jack!

Any of you find something in the archives this year?