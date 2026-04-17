Everyone seems to be reading Moby-Dick these days, so I gave it a go. I have mixed to negative feelings! (Spoilers to a 175 year old novel below.)

Have I completed a less pleasurable work of fiction? I mostly want those twenty-five humorless hours back.

The book’s bulk is a provocation: ‘These men, voluntarily trapped at sea, hunt and process sperm whales for your pleasure. Reader: be similarly whale-soaked.’

Melville’s imagined reader turns pages obliviously in the evening light. Perhaps his wife in the next room wears a corset held fast by whale-bone. (It’s a softly anti-consumerist novel.)

The finest written passages are gruesome. I especially ‘liked’ a comparative depiction of two decapitated Leviathans, each carcass swaying in the wind off opposite sides of the Pequod.

Ahab’s monomania is plausible only because his vocation is round-the-clock whale hunting for 1,000 days at a clip.

Ishmael, self-dramatizing and grandiose, is the most exhausting lead character I’ve encountered in a long novel. He tattoos the dimensions of whalebones across one arm, and leaves his other arm empty as a canvas to later tattoo an unwritten poem. He gets pissy at the ship’s carpenter for not recognizing that his writing ‘digs the foundations of cathedrals.’ We’re stuck with him, just like his crew mates are. That this bore was the lone survivor of the doomed crew is another twist of the knife to the reader.

The novel is Ishmael’s own White Whale. Ishmael’s tragedy is that he must realize his poetic vision through butchery. The silent Leviathan vs. the blowhard; both are vicious, but only one aspires to dignity. By the end, I was rooting for the whale.

All that said, the novel succeeds on its own brutal terms. Melville delivered me into another world, and I wrestled again with the spectres of fate, fortune, and free will. But dozens of other novels on similar themes deliver much pleasure besides. (From the same era, I’d rather read Flaubert, Tolstoy, or Chekhov.)