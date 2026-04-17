A Year of Bach

A Year of Bach

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Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
Apr 17

The least intelligent commentary on MOBY DICK that I could imagine.

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1 reply by Evan Goldfine
Tom Rutledge's avatar
Tom Rutledge
Apr 17

Can't argue with anything here, Evan (de gustibus, etc.), but other things stand out for me. I think what I like -- and I do like Moby-Dick -- is that it feels very modern, and that forces me to think about what "modern" is. The language is either close to the one I hear or use, or Melville had a reason to use other words. It's about the hard realities of industry and commerce, but where we have Amazon fulfillment (the jokes write themselves) Dickens had factories and maimed kids, while Melville had boats and hacked-up sailors and fish.

I just checked my "Quotes" label in my gmail, and I apparently read it in 2023 and sent 17 Moby-Dick quotes to myself from my Kindle. I definitely do remember liking the imaginative but still direct quality of Melville's writing. I'll go back and read those quotes and see if anything merits more discussion.

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