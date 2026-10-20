Philosopher Rebecca Lowe on Bach: "It Feels Like Going Home"

A conversation with political philosopher Rebecca Lowe (The Ends Don’t Justify the Means) about objectivity and musical beauty, the differences between American and British choral singing, and her skepticism about historically-informed performance. Lowe shares favorite Bach works (the E minor flute sonata, the “Great” G minor organ fugue) and her broader musical tastes including Britten, Strauss, Mozart, opera, Stevie Wonder, Chet Baker, and Angela Hewitt.

Albums discussed:

Angela Hewitt, Bach: The Art of Fugue (Hyperion, 2014)

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Emmanuel Pahud and Trevor Pinnock, Bach: Complete Flute Sonatas (2008), which opens with the E minor sonata, BWV 1034

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Emmanuel Pahud and Stephen Kovacevich, Pahud plays Debussy, Ravel & Prokofiev

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Glenn Gould, A Consort of Musicke Bye William Byrde and Orlando Gibbons

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Gerald Finley and Julius Drake, Barber songs

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Karl Richter, Bach cantatas

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Transcript:

[00:00:00]

Evan Goldfine: Hello, and welcome to A Year of Bach. My name is Evan Goldfine, and today my guest is Rebecca Lowe, a political philosopher whose work centers on freedom, rights, and equality. She’s currently a philosophy senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, and her excellent Substack is called The Ends Don’t Justify the Means, where she warns about the troubles of consequentialism in a genial way.

Rebecca came to philosophy after earning a degree of music at Cambridge, so today we’ll talk about the different pleasures of philosophy and music, and also plenty about Bach. I’ve asked Rebecca to bring her strongest-held opinions, and perhaps if we’re lucky, we’ll see how we’re frustrated by each other’s tastes.

Rebecca, welcome.

Rebecca Lowe: Hey, thanks so much for having me, Evan. I’m excited about this.

Evan Goldfine: So I wanted to start with a little praise for your writing and podcasting. I find your prose to be very lively and bouncy while engaging with deep and sometimes troubling subjects. It’s sort of an interesting strategy about keeping [00:01:00] discussions engaging.

I sense you also take a lot of joy in the philosophical argument. Am I onto something here? Does it echo with your enjoyment of music? How did you get your voice?

Rebecca Lowe: Oh gosh. I mean, that’s a big question, isn’t it? So I grew up in a family of philosophers. Both my parents are philosophers, so I think philosophical argument is something that I just imbibed.

I was talking to a friend, in fact, our mutual friend, Henry Oliver, about this yesterday, and about the idea of how you learn how to do philosophical talking, philosophical arguing, and I think even though the content of a lot of the conversations I had at home growing up was philosophy, I think even if that hadn’t been the case, I think I would’ve had a childhood full of philosophy because the ways in which my parents talk and the ways in which I talk are very philosophy imbued.

One of my close friends one time made this joke. She was introducing me to someone, and she said, “Hey, this is my friend Rebecca, [00:02:00] who likes to start her sentences, ‘It is the case that...’” And this just summarizes me very well. So I think I have a way of talking which is broadly the way in which philosophers write, and I think beyond that, though, I am very keen to make philosophy intelligible to people who don’t know about philosophy.

I like very plain, straight, dry prose. I’m one of these people who loves, for instance, American novelists and American philosophers who other people find to be overly nitpicky and very, very plain in their writing. I’m probably the only person in the world who thinks John Rawls is a beautiful writer.

But I do attempt, at least when I’m writing philosophy, to write it how I talk. So I’ve already ruined that by saying I talk in a philosophical way, but the best bit of advice I was given about writing was from my supervisor at Cambridge, who’s one of my favorite people, and we can talk about him a little maybe, ‘cause he was a great musician.

But he one time told me, “Just read out everything that you write.”

[00:03:00] And I think this is the best advice you can give to someone who wants their writing to be more understandable.

Evan Goldfine: Yeah. So how did that philosophical house be filled with music? Were your parents also musicians? You ended up pursuing music before a proper philosophy degree.

What’s your origin?

Rebecca Lowe: This is a good question. My dad was very musical. He taught me how to read music and play the recorder. He also had a flute that a friend of his had given to him and he’d never really played, which I think was the main reason for me starting to play the flute. My grandparents had a piano.

We used to go visit them every other weekend. I was obsessed by playing the piano. My mom’s probably will listen to this, my dad sadly isn’t alive anymore. But my mom will probably listen to this. She may disagree with this, but I actually think I was really the only person in the household who regularly listened to music.

Both my parents loved classical music, but I was obsessed by listening to this stuff from a very young [00:04:00] age. We had some very good audio cassettes. My grandmother, like I say, she was a very good pianist. So music was around, but I do think, and I’ll probably say this as some kind of individualist, I think it was also my own driving of my interest.

Evan Goldfine: What hit you early on, as apart from your siblings or your parents?

Rebecca Lowe: I think yeah, my brother. He hit me early on.

Evan Goldfine: In a different way.

Rebecca Lowe: Yeah. I think some of the earliest things I can remember listening to, we had a very good, I totally forgot this until you mentioned it, actually. We had a very nice recording of the Carnival of the Animals.

And I really liked the colorful ways in which animals were depicted. I’ve gone on to have a bit of a philosophical interest in this idea of what music can depict. And actually, yes, so I did, my undergrad is in music at Cambridge, which is the worst place to go if you wanna do performance.

Although being a performing musician in Cambridge is amazing. You have endless resources and opportunities to make music with wonderful musicians. [00:05:00] But the music degree is not any performance at all. It’s entirely applied math, basically, as the Americans say. It’s very much analysis. You don’t listen to any music in any of your lectures.

If you’re doing any composition, it’s in order to show analytical skill, not to actually express yourself through composition. The thing I was interested in was really aesthetics, so the philosophy of art, with a particular focus on music. I did get to do some of that in my second and third years, but I found it very... I mean, I like math, but I was not intending to do a math degree, and doing music at Cambridge was effectively doing that.

I think it made me into a better musician. I think it made me a more rigorous thinker. I was already good at writing arguments, but I think this helped me in various ways. But it’s a bit of a funny thing to have done, I think. It has abstract value, and I think being excellent at anything has application value, but-

Evan Goldfine: So you learned your voice leading, you learned your counterpoint, you could write [00:06:00] according to the rules that Bach created. But did you create anything that was meaningful?

Rebecca Lowe: No. So I was thinking about this. I don’t know what your view is on this. Over the past few weeks I see people tweeting about these AI created Bach chorales and Bach fugues. I haven’t looked at the fugues, but I had a very, very quick look at one of the chorales that everyone was lauding as this perfect, beautiful bit of voice leading, and it’s absolutely dreadful.

I mean, there were parallels in the first bar.

And I’m like, the problem, because I had this, you know, drilled into my mind such that, you know, you look at the outer parts and you think, look for contrary, you look for these little things, right? The most simple stuff. I mean, there’s also this hilarious thing where they’re saying it’s, you know, harmonically interesting ‘cause it’s got a Neapolitan sixth.

And I’m like, mate, that’s the thing you learn how to do when you’re like 13 and you’re doing grade five theory. It’s just hilarious. So I have this view, and I think it’s the same that you see within the literary community, that because so many [00:07:00] musos and so many literary people, same philosophy actually, have really are just busy hating on AI.

They haven’t lent their skills to the benchmarking process.

That’s my guess. Like, the idea that the AI companies are putting out this dreadfully done chorale. Whereas, as you say, this is like, this should be the easiest thing for AI to do because we have all the rules.

We know those, a billion rules, and 20 years on I can still remember quite a few of them, such that I can look at it and straight off be like, “Mistake, mistake, mistake.” Where are the people, the professional musicologists doing this?

Evan Goldfine: They’re not going into the labs. But I also think that they’re, you know, there’s not so many people that have the ear to be able to hear it.

Rebecca Lowe: Oh, but I don’t... I mean, I can’t hear it at all. I have zero ear. I can just do it by looking at it.

Evan Goldfine: Oh, really?

Rebecca Lowe: And I didn’t learn to do it by-

Evan Goldfine: You couldn’t have heard that it’s a-

Rebecca Lowe: No.

Evan Goldfine: But you-

Rebecca Lowe: No. God, no. Oh, well, actually, to be honest, no, that’s not true. I could, actually. But I’m not... So half of the people on my course at [00:08:00] Cambridge would have perfect pitch.

Perfect pitch is one way. Being able to note these things aurally is one quick way into doing this kind of analytical approach. For someone like me who doesn’t have that, you put the idea of listening to the music entirely out the window, because the only way I can do the math is by looking at the notes on the page.

So the idea that I would analyze a chorale by listening to it, I mean, that’s just anathema to me. And actually, after I finished at Cambridge, I spent a long time not really listening to music. I think about it in my mind. And going to concerts, I would need a score. I mean, I just... This wrecked my listening experience for many years.

Evan Goldfine: Oh, that’s awful. Yeah. I think I had the right amount of music theory, which was, like, a year, right? Like, and I could... I know my figured bass. I can tease things apart, but I never got too deep into it.

Rebecca Lowe: That sounds... It’s only lately, really, that I think I have anywhere near the kind of raw joy from the aural experience that I had when I was a teenager, before I understood, you know, [00:09:00] like, that a diminished seventh should be understood as a, you know, rootless minor dominant ninth.

I mean, like, what? Why does Rebecca need to know that? It’s awful. I mean, there are interesting debates about conceptually whether that’s how it works, you know, in terms of harmonic function. But in terms of listening to, enjoying... and I’m interested in the philosophy of what a piece of music is, but this wrecked it for me quite severely for many, many years.

Evan Goldfine: That’s terrible. What a terrible indictment of music education.

Rebecca Lowe: I know. For example... It made me a better analytical thinker. It made me definitely a better analytical thinker, and it gave me some stuff outside of the kind of writing and speaking approach to argument that I think I was already very good at.

But yeah, in terms of my raw enjoyment, that was severely limited for a very long time from having done that.

Evan Goldfine: I have a similar experience, like when I’m sometimes playing through some music [00:10:00] and I kind of see the tricks, like that they’re doing. It’s like, “Oh, okay.” Like, you know, I love Stevie Wonder, the American musician.

Rebecca Lowe: Oh, my God, I’m obsessed with Stevie Wonder.

Evan Goldfine: But, you know, he-

Rebecca Lowe: New album coming out next year.

Evan Goldfine: He also put out, like some just recent outtakes from the-

Rebecca Lowe: Like old tracks.

Evan Goldfine: From five songs from Songs in the Key of Life.

Rebecca Lowe: Yeah. I was just listening to these.

Evan Goldfine: Crazy. But you know, he has a couple things where he’ll just like move down like half steps one at a time and then come back up again.

Rebecca Lowe: Stick shift modulation partway through. Like suddenly, boom. No preparation. No, you know.

Evan Goldfine: Right. And it’s like, okay. It always sounds so great when I listen to the albums, and then I’m playing along with the music, it’s like, “Oh, he just did that in the other tune.”

But that’s fine. He pulls it off. And it doesn’t diminish my enjoyment for Stevie, but I kinda understand what he’s doing a little bit better. It gives me a good feel for how he’s doing that. It’s the same thing with playing through the Bach Inventions on the piano.

But what I love about Bach, and I think what a lot of people who both [00:11:00] listen and play, is that it’s just infinitely deep. Like, these simple things are very deep, and the complex things are even, like, you can spend your whole life, like, listening to the Art of Fugue and trying to figure out how it’s going to go.

But yeah, so that there, if you get too far from the aesthetic experience of listening to the music, the whole game is lost, I think.

Rebecca Lowe: I completely agree. I mean, I think you then ask, you know, what is the purpose of this thing? You lose, I think, also this interesting sort of scientific facet about why it is that certain intervals sound interesting to the human mind via the auditory process.

You know, the octave and the fifth resonate in particular ways. I’m don’t have much anatomical knowledge, but my understanding is that there are ways in which they vibrate with your ear bones and these questions. So unless we’re also interested in why it is that humans like certain sounds, and then there are these interesting questions about the cultural element.

I think we [00:12:00] do miss out because just looking at notes on a page as relations, which is effectively what we do when we do music theory, then I think... I mean, I tried talking to someone about the Bach chorale thing, and they said, “You know, what would be the first thing you’d do?”

And I’d be like, “Well, look, I’m just immediately counting the gap between, you know, the outer voices.” And this of course is a figured-bass approach, you think. I still think of, you know, first inversion chords as six three chords. I have no need to do that anymore.

But you’re thinking about relations, and yet you’re not thinking about why it is that those relations have become established as standard or have become established as non-standard. And missing that seems to me to be talking about a painting without looking at it, it’s very strange.

Evan Goldfine: Do you listen to microtonal music at all?

Rebecca Lowe: Not that much. [00:13:00] I mean, I am quite interested, I guess, in the... I mean, again, when I was at Cambridge, I read some stuff about, like, you know, the maths of Indian music, for instance.

And the uses of, you know, scales which have many more intervals. That seems very interesting to me, also in terms of the set of possibilities.

But no, I wouldn’t say I do very much actually listen to much different music. I think,

Evan Goldfine: Yeah, I mean, we’re so skewed with our Western chromatic scale that, you know, when you’re talking about the octave and the fifth, it’s just that there’s so much more out there that is very hard to navigate.

Rebecca Lowe: 100%. Nonetheless, my understanding is that even the ancient Egyptians were using the octave and the fifth. And there were these very early experiments with... I mean, I read this amazing book back when I was a teenager called The Fugue in Cycles and Bells. It’s an American book from a long time ago.

And I remember being completely captivated by these ideas of, [00:14:00] you know, dividing bits of string and working out, like, ratios. So I may be entirely wrong on that, but my very, very limited understanding is that some of these standard intervals have become at the heart, at least, of Western tonal harmony for some reasons that are rooted in our anatomy.

I may be entirely wrong on that. I should say I haven’t thought about any of these things for, you know, over 20 years, so I’m very out of date as any kind of anthropologist.

Evan Goldfine: Steven Pinker I think says that it’s sort of like an evolutionary cheesecake. Like, it’s all an accident.

I don’t know. I’m not quite a philosophical materialist. And I think that some of the pleasures about being alive are some of the experiences of consciousness, and this is all in your wheelhouse. And I feel like the living a life filled with music, there’s something there that we don’t get, that is more than what can be notated, either on a score or [00:15:00] aesthetically.

It’s just that mysterious thing that really moves people who love deep music. It brings so much more meaning to their lives. And I feel like we don’t have a good theory about it even with all of these people who have been studying it for years.

Rebecca Lowe: I think that’s right.

And sometimes when I listen to non-musicians, and I mean that in the formal sense of someone who’s been, you know, trained as a musician in some way. I hear them talk about music and express preferences, for instance, about different recordings, which is just so, it feels quite alien to me. I think the kinds of things I’m listening out for when I would say recording X is better than recording Y, although I don’t believe there are objective truths about beauty.

But I do think there are objective truths about things like skill relative to other things. Or I don’t know, the balance. You know, you can give a good reason, and I don’t just mean a preference-type view, about, oh, I don’t know why having the double basses at the back of the orchestra for this piece of music works better. [00:16:00]

In terms of what the aim of the piece of music at least or the aim of the composer or the aim of the performers. This is the stuff that I was so interested in back then, these questions about, you know, what is the piece of music? Where is Beethoven Seven? Is it on the page?

Is it in the, you know, the listeners? I mean, what even is sound? Is it a secondary quality as Locke would say? Does it exist outside of us? And then these great questions of objectivity I’m particularly interested in. I mean, I’m a moral realist, think there are objective truths about morality, but I’ve been trying for 25 years to persuade myself to be some kind of aesthetic realist, and I just cannot persuade myself, so.

Evan Goldfine: But you like what you like, and that’s fine. And-

Rebecca Lowe: I do, but I want to be able to say that this piece of Mozart is better or that there are truths about the beauty of this piece of Mozart, and I can’t find a way to do that. I can find some routes in...

Evan Goldfine: I feel like I’ve gotten better at articulating why certain interpretations of the same piece [00:17:00] are more successful than others.

And that’s either not being aligned with what I consider to be the truth of the piece or there’s some sort of too much ego going on or like the... it’s just like a misapprehension of like what it could be, and it’s like to somehow alienate the listener.

Rebecca Lowe: Yes.

Although then we have quite some competing goals. So what is the success of the piece? What is the truth of the piece? What does the listener expect in the sense of not alienating the listener? Is that then contingent on what the listener knows? I find these things very, very hard. I can certainly say things like the volume at which this piece has been recorded is not sufficient for people with hearing problems to pick out-

Evan Goldfine: That is a low bar.

Rebecca Lowe: Pick out the details. I can say things like, “This dude did his, you know, Fuxian counterpoint.” Like, he did not prepare his suspension and then resolve it.

But beyond [00:18:00] that, for me it ends up broadly dissolving into preferences.

Evan Goldfine: It leads me to think more about the idea of intersubjectivity in performance. Like when you’re performing, do you feel like you’re engaging with the composer himself or herself?

Do you feel like you’re in communion with the other people with whom you’re performing, with your own self? What is the phenomenology of that for you?

Rebecca Lowe: Well, I’ll give you annoying philosopher’s answer. I don’t think I can be in communion with myself because I think I am myself. I don’t think I can be in communion with a dead composer ‘cause I don’t think they exist anymore.

Creating an art object or realizing an art object with other people can be a very valuable thing. It can be an enjoyable thing. It can be a route to learning, a route to knowledge, a route to understanding perhaps some things you didn’t previously understand, a route to creating joy for other people.

I [00:19:00] would also say, though, I don’t do any performing anymore. I haven’t played the flute, which was my very serious thing. When I was a teenager, my goal was to be, you know, a professional flute player, and that seemed like an attainable goal. I was very good at it, but then I got to about 17 and I just didn’t find it, I think, sufficiently intellectually interesting. I didn’t wanna spend my life doing physical practice.

Evan Goldfine: Blowing through a tube.

Rebecca Lowe: Yeah, exactly. So, and you don’t even have... I mean, again, it comes back to these philosophical questions about what you can really represent, the ideas or notions or things that you can represent through music that doesn’t have words.

This is very interesting. What can the flute really represent? Maybe a military whistle. A bit cynical. But this, yeah, this was problematic for me. The only performing of any kind I do, I have a wonderful clavichord that I’m currently attempting to get shipped over to America. Turns out bringing something into the country that has baleen and [00:20:00] maybe I don’t want to reveal this in public.

Other prohibited substances, there is a serious risk, unless you get this right, that it will be destroyed. This is causing me some stress at the moment. But when I do have it with me again, I will sit and play it. But beyond that, I don’t do any performing, so.

Evan Goldfine: Yeah. And what about, let’s move to the man of the hour.

Why was Bach different for you? What makes him special for you, his compositions, performances in particular? When we exchanged an email earlier, you mentioned some of the flute sonatas obviously, now that I hear this. That’s meaningful for you and some of the choral music also.

The religious choral music actually you called out as well. So what did Bach mean for you as you were learning the canon and developing your own sense of taste and aesthetic sensibility?

Rebecca Lowe: I think a question I was interested in very early on was a question about whether [00:21:00] Bach or Mozart was the better composer.

This preoccupied me quite a lot. I had a lot of arguments with various people about this. Of course, this is a funny question for someone who’s a sort of natural non-objectivist about these matters. But Bach quite clearly, and we’ve already discussed this a little, gives us a lot of the grounding of our approach to tonal harmony in the West.

I mean, he himself is building on traditions prior. But I mean, if you study, you know, harmony, you’re harmonizing Bach chorales, by which we mean melodies created by other people, which he then made into four-part harmony.

The most important thing is to think about the relation between the outer parts and then filling in these inner parts. But of course, you don’t just do that by, “I think this is gonna sound nice,” or “Rebecca likes this.” You’re following many, many, many, many rules. These rules are, I think it’s probably fair to say, best learnt, at [00:22:00] least beyond some of those things like voice leading you might get from looking at books or something.

Or indeed looking at, you know, Palestrinian harmony and thinking about those sorts of very basic rules about relations between notes. You get it from having like a Riemenschneider or whatever, which is a big American book of Bach. So there’s that side of things. And then I would say, however, I was thinking about this last night when I was thinking about my favorite bits of Bach.

And interestingly, even though I always had this, I think, quite analytical interest in Bach, and I always was very much on the “Mozart’s a better composer” because Mozart’s music is... I tried to find these arguments to say it was more beautiful. But I actually find the pieces of music I go back to the most, and I in some sense get the most enjoyment from, are random bits of Bach that I’ve either played or had some other association with.

So yeah, there’s a particular movement of the E minor [00:23:00] Bach flute sonata, which isn’t actually the movement I used to enjoy playing the most. It’s one I did used to enjoy playing. I also used to enjoy playing the William Bennett realization of the, well, of the accompaniment Bach only gave us, you know, a figured bassline.

And I listen to this so often, and I get a real sense of just relief and joy, no matter what else is going on in the world when I listen to this. Which is very different, I think, from my prior engagement with Bach.

Evan Goldfine: Is it the music, or is it your experience with it? Is that an objective thing on the side? It’s all mixed?

Rebecca Lowe: I no longer think when I’m listening to it. I think for a very long time I would have, when I was listening to it, have been thinking in my mind of moving my fingers in line with playing it on the flute. I don’t do that anymore. I also don’t think about times when I played it.

I don’t think I’m listening to some particular recording. I think I’m [00:24:00] much less likely to, you know, be critiquing the flautist’s tone value or something. I just think I really enjoy it. That’s a very non-descriptive answer to give. I’m not really sure how much of a better answer I can give. I mean, I can say some technical things about the harmony. I can say some things about the use of melodic lines. Very interesting, actually, so another piece that I said, I think, on my email to you that I really like is the Aus Liebe soprano aria from the Matthew Passion, which I’ve sung. And I love very much. And thinking about the two of them, they have some quite astonishing similarities.

The Aus Liebe has a flute obbligato. But also structurally, melodically in terms of how the piece works, I think there are these incredible similarities which I hadn’t really noticed yet. I’d say these are the two things that I maybe come back to the most often [00:25:00] in my own listening. So I don’t know what that says.

Probably says something.

Evan Goldfine: You know, it’s interesting because you were talking about your interest in music theory initially about being able to kind of understand the mechanics of how these things work. But your pleasure came from these pieces that were embodied within you from having learned to sing them and to play them.

And they’re your own history. And you listen to a recording, it reminds you of... It just, for me, it helps me understand myself better as I listen to music that I’ve enjoyed in my teens and 20s and 30s and 40s, and how that’s changed with my life and different recordings and how, you know, if I’m still playing them or trying to play them, how my fingers feel, how my body feels holding the guitar and playing these things. I’m like, “Oh, my goodness.” You know, all of these things that it’s the stuff that is not solvable, that is the best. And for [00:26:00] me, the Bach that works best is the stuff that is both highly intellectual, highly systematized, while also being extremely emotionally engaging when performed and reified in a way that’s moving to me.

Rebecca Lowe: Yes, I think that’s good. I also wonder in my case if there’s something even simpler, which is, I think particularly listening to this movement of the E Minor Bach, the E Minor Flute Sonata, which I listen to so often, there’s a certain sense, this isn’t the kind of thing I would normally say as someone, you know, I’m a dry analytic philosopher, in which it feels like going home. I’m also someone who’s lived in various places. I don’t really have a very settled sense of home. I’m very happy wherever I am. I just need to be able to think about my philosophy and write my philosophy. But there is, in some weird abstract sense, you know, if I’ve been having a very busy day and I need to find some way just to switch off for a moment, I listen to this and I just, I feel like I [00:27:00] relax, and I feel like I’m somewhere or something where... I just...

So maybe it is some sense of having enjoyed playing it or something like that, but maybe it just feels simpler. Maybe it just feels like some kind of abstract homecoming or something like that, possibly.

Evan Goldfine: Yeah. While also Bach always engages your intellect. Always. And I think that sounds like it’s important for you.

Rebecca Lowe: I think so, although the funny thing is, I’m not so sure that’s what’s happening in these cases, which is very intriguing to me. I was thinking also, so another piece I listen to very often is “Komm Jesu Komm,” one of the six main motets. It’s something I conducted various times. It is very intellectually interesting.

I was thinking about it last night. It has these astonishing contrasts you get throughout. You get changes of time signature, [00:28:00] changes of speed. I have views about which recordings I think do this well. Although I think if you’d asked me before I thought about it last night, “Oh, Rebecca, tell me some analytical stuff about this,” I would’ve...

I mean, I could have done it, but I’d have had to think it through. I wouldn’t have said straight off, “Well, you know, it goes from 3/2 to 6/8 to 4/4.” And then it’s, you know, the chorale at the end which comes back from this. But it’s 3/4 rather than 3/2, these things. Even though I’ve conducted it various times and I listen to it so often.

And because I don’t have perfect pitch, when I looked on it, I don’t even have particularly good relative pitch, at least certainly not these days. And I looked through the score last night and I was like, “Oh yeah, that bit’s in this. Oh, I see now what’s going on there.”

And like, I listen to this so often, man, and like I’ve conducted it, and I don’t think I could’ve... Like I say, I could have talked through it, and I could have done a good job. But I wouldn’t have been like, one of the reasons I like it is because it’s very, very interesting in these temporal relations.

Like, I mean, on some level I’d have said that, but I wouldn’t have given you [00:29:00] the like, you know, the full-on reasons.

Evan Goldfine: I mean, this is a tragic piece, or a heartbreaking piece. Are you religiously moved by this? Is it part of your youth or your current life?

Rebecca Lowe: So I mean, I grew up an Anglican, kind of high church Anglican, so music was a part of this. Then in my teenage years, I started doing more singing. I like going to Evensong. I like the repertoire. I was a choral scholar at Cambridge, so I did that. I’m no longer a Christian. I don’t believe in some of the basic tenets.

I can’t persuade myself, you know, that the virgin birth could have been true. So I miss the musical side, although I have these odd views I wrote about on my website recently about thinking that I’m a bit of a free rider if I go to church just to benefit from, you know, the aesthetics.

So I try not to do that. Although I think I am losing out. But my assumption is that, yes, at least back then, [00:30:00] the religion probably did play a part of it. Being in, you know, the chapel choir doing the services, I imagine that there was some... I think I probably did have some sense of, you know, doing this for God or something.

I’m not sure I really ever fully articulated it like that. It was the kind of thing I tried not to think about too much because I thought I would stop being a Christian if I did.

Evan Goldfine: I’m from a Jewish home and long Jewish lineage, and I never really connected with the choral music with Bach as much.

I think it’s beautiful. And it can be very moving. But the liturgy is foreign to me. And when I’m in my own synagogue, the thing that’s most moving to me, you know, even when I have trouble with the texts, is that we’re all singing together. And it’s a very different kind of harmonic world.

It’s this kind of minor scale, really sad songs. And that’s enormously comforting to me, just because of my own history and how I relate to that [00:31:00] music. And so I have a different relation with the choral music of Bach than I think a lot of other people do.

Rebecca Lowe: This makes me think, I’ve been to some Jewish services.

I went, oh, maybe 10 years ago now. My aunt and uncle live in Israel, and they’re not Jewish actually, they’re kind of Old Testament Christians. They’re kind of almost like secular Jews in that they follow some of the practices. And they have a lot of Jewish friends, of course.

And we went to many services while I was visiting them. There were some festivals on at the time, I think Sukkot was happening. And I absolutely loved the musical side of it.

I found it wonderful. It was some of the best musical experiences I think I’ve had. I remember being very interested in, like, scribbling down a rhythm that I wrote down.

It’s a very interesting ostinato that came through a certain chant. And yes, the kind of communal aspect of it, the sense in which this is something that people have at their fingertips, for want of a better word, the expression of community, and the expression of belief also, [00:32:00] being enhanced by musical practice.

This is very interesting to me, and I found it very, very beautiful.

Evan Goldfine: Yeah. And I think was a motivator for Bach in his own. As insofar as we can know what motivated him, this was very important for him. And it was also, you know, his primary vocation for most of his composing life.

Rebecca Lowe: Yes. I mean, as a dry, ahistorical analytic philosopher, I have less interest than maybe I should in the actual people. When I listen to Bach, I’m not really thinking about who Bach was. I’ve read some stuff about Bach. I have some awareness. But my assumption, and I hate to make assumptions about these things, is that, you know, Bach was clearly religious and presumably this drove, at least to some extent, the kind of writing he did. I mean, there are, you know, financial imperatives. What else is he gonna do? How else is he going to earn his keep as someone who wants to be a practicing musician? There’s also the drama of it. I mean, if we go back to Matthew Passion.

It’s the [00:33:00] most astonishing piece of drama, isn’t it? And that drama is very much, you know, the Passion story you have. I mean, those bits where you get, like, the shouty choral interjections. And then some of the harmonic uses of like... It’s just quite incredible, I think, as a dramatic thing.

But yes, my assumption is you... One misses out on some of that if one doesn’t have some awareness of the story it’s representing and what the different bits of the story mean and the weighting and the implications. I think that seems correct to me.

Evan Goldfine: Yeah. When you’re listening to the choral music, what are you listening for?

Rebecca Lowe: I mean, there’s a very boring simplistic answer, which is, I mean, particularly if I go to a concert or something, I can’t but help listen out for, you know, how good is the tuning, how good is the balance. I try not to be too fussy. Particularly if I go with a friend and they love music but they’re [00:34:00] not, you know, sort of musically trained in this...

Sounds like a bad way of putting it.

Evan Goldfine: I have experience being the grump.

Rebecca Lowe: And you come out... Yeah, I know. You come out and they’re like, “Oh, it’s so wonderful.” And you’re like, “Do you listen to the tuning there?” Like, “What are they doing?” Or like, you know, “Why on earth did they have that tenor who nobody could hear?”

Or like, “So nasal,” like. So I mean, I try not to get overly caught up in that. I’m very intrigued by some of the note differences I’ve noticed between American choral singing and British choral singing.

Evan Goldfine: Oh, go on. I wanna hear about this.

Rebecca Lowe: I mean, even just silly stuff like pronunciation of Latin is very funny to me, these distinctions.

American choral singing, this is gonna sound a really horrible thing to say, and I also am not sure I’ve... I mean, I have listened to quite a lot of it now. There’s a certain kind of, dare I say it, a kind of prissiness, a kind of preciousness.

Evan Goldfine: Like fussy? Like they’re not in the mix?

Rebecca Lowe: Yeah. It’s also it’s very like, “Oh, look at this special thing we’re doing as a [00:35:00] little group.” Whereas in Britain it’s just like, “All right, lads. Come on. We’re gonna go to the pub after we’ve sung Evensong,” or like, you know, it’s just... I don’t know. Maybe it’s an unrootedness, and maybe it’s also to do with the religious thing.

I think there’s a sense in which even if you’re doing these things as a religious believer and you’re seeing it as some kind of vocation down that line, it’s nonetheless a practical matter. It’s something you get up and you go and you go to work and you do. And you’ve always done. I mean, you imagine, for instance, if you go to listen to a choral ensemble.

I went to an American choral ensemble, very, very good one recently. It was excellent. It was very, very good, but it’s quite different to me from going to hear some choral ensemble in the UK where you know that these people are gonna be like choristers at, you know, cathedrals, and then they’ve probably gone through like the Oxbridge thing.

And then they’re probably like the top cathedrals on the side, and they do this and they do that. And they are singing Palestrina or they are singing Byrd for the 50 [00:36:00] millionth time, and they can almost do it without thinking, and they’re not showing off and they’re not doing all these little like...

I don’t know. It just seems there’s a prissiness, dare I say it, to American choral singing. Sorry, I’m making all these horrible massive judgments-

Evan Goldfine: Oh, no. That’s what a podcast is for.

Rebecca Lowe: Which comes from it just not being as like deep-rooted. Like, “Oh, we’re still doing this special thing,” as opposed to, “Oh my God, it’s like Byrd four-part for the billionth time.”

And it’s wonderful and great, but you know, it’s ordinary. I love the ordinary note.

Evan Goldfine: Well, I think in America, I don’t... I can’t speak to what it’s like in England.

But, you know, classical or through-composed music or even improvised music is just its own little highly class-signaling thing. And there’s no casual singing. I mean, casual singing is karaoke in a bar, but there’s no, like, casual singing, you know, Palestrina [00:37:00]. It’s just not part of the, it’s not integrated into American life at all since, I don’t know, since the electric guitar probably took off here 80 years ago, right?

Like, people are strumming guitars. When I play with friends in the suburbs here, everyone knows songs by The Beatles and The Band and Dylan. Like, you can just play with those, like around those things, and that’s the kind of casual thing that I think you might be getting.

But if we’re singing Byrd or Bach, it’s going to be separate and apart and expensive and weird and elitist.

Rebecca Lowe: Yes. I think that’s a good way of putting it. I would also make some distinction between the experienced amateur and the professional who’s just done it since they were a chorister.

So there’s the great stuff, I don’t know if you read Lucky Jim by Kingsley Amis. It’s one of the funniest novels of all time written. And there’s a bit where Jim goes to the horrible, like, the Neddies, the you know, there’s this guy and his wife, and they have these house [00:38:00] parties where they sing madrigals.

And you can just know, and again, this is gonna sound very elitist of me, but you can just know they’re not very good singers. I mean, Jim can’t fit in at all ‘cause he just can’t do it. But the idea that those guys there, because really the serious musos, they don’t sing madrigals. They go and have, like, a pint and they make jokes.

I mean, they might sometimes when they get very drunk get out the, you know, book the part, but at which point someone like me is just gonna say, “I’m not gonna do that.” But there’s a kind of ordinariness to the professional performance as well as, yes, just the normality which can be manifest in the astonishing number of people who are high quality amateur singers in the UK.

I mean, this probably comes, you know, there’s the whole 19th century choral society movement which indeed coming back to the Bach stuff, you know, we could touch on the performances to a high quality, not a professional quality, of being able to sing and to sing well in your local [00:39:00] town.

I directed a choral society for some time, and actually when I was at Cambridge, I always used to take rehearsals for various parts of Cambridge Choral Society ‘cause it was massive and it was a very good way to make money. I would take a couple of these rehearsals with these different groups and very easy work.

Although a large part of it actually was score reading the parts of that on it, like the Verdi Requiem at the same time as playing the piano part, and I’m not a first study pianist, so that was a bit of a... That was good practice. I got good at it. But yeah, the kind of choral society tradition in which you have people whose music is not their job, but they can sing to a high standard.

But that’s not the same thing as the ordinariness of the professional musician, which is niche. But there’s a very explicit certain set of very, very good singers who’ve come through a very elitist route in the UK, and who have really excellent at this.

Evan Goldfine: We haven’t spoken much about anything after, I think, the year [00:40:00] 1800.

So what else do you like to listen to? Do you listen to contemporary music at all? I heard your conversation about Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem. Which again, this is a big choral work that I’ve never managed to get all the way through. It’s too much for me. I think Britten’s an amazing pianist and conductor. But, you know, certain things I just have not... I really, it just doesn’t resonate with me.

But what else are you listening to these days? What means a lot to you?

Rebecca Lowe: I do love Britten. I’ve loved Britten since I was about, I don’t know, 10 or 11. The songs, I think, are wonderful.

The realizations of the Purcell songs are glorious, but the Britten songs also, his own writing. I love the Britten operas. I do love opera. I don’t find I preference going to opera so much these days. I love Richard Strauss. I love the songs, and I love, I mean, Rosenkavalier is wonderful.

I love Mozart very much. When there’s a piano in the house or I’m somewhere with a [00:41:00] piano, I will play Mozart piano sonatas. That’s my favorite thing to do.

I mean, I’m not a first study pianist, but I can play well enough to, you know, play some stuff. So I love that very much. In terms of more contemporary things, I find, I think, opera is probably the musical genre in which I’m the most committed to listening to contemporary stuff. Probably, I’d say more so. I don’t know. I mean, I remember for instance going, and even now we’re talking a while back, going to Birtwistle’s The Minotaur when it was first, it was in London. This must be about, gosh, I don’t know, like 2008, 2009.

I thought that was wonderful. I’m very interested in this way in which I guess music sort of plays some different kind of descriptive role within opera. And I’m interested in, you know, the concept of the Gesamtkunstwerk and the way in which the music and the words work together. So I think there’s some sense in which I get more, like, aural enjoyment from listening [00:42:00] to super contemporary stuff, stuff where there’s more experimentation on the harmonic side when it’s within opera. I think it can do great descriptive work. I think that’s one of the things I particularly like about Britten. I love the theater, I love plays, and I think Britten does something kind of nicely comparable to that. Beyond that, yeah, I’ve got very into Stevie Wonder lately. Wonderful. Love Stevie Wonder very, very much.

What else do I enjoy listening to? I would say in terms of performers, I’m a big Chet Baker fan. I don’t know that much about jazz, but I enjoy jazz. When I go to a city I haven’t been to before, I often go to a jazz bar. I’m interested in that. Renée Fleming I love very much. She’s one of my favorite singers.

I’ve seen her a few times, so that’s been wonderful. I saw her in Rosenkavalier. That was amazing. I saw her do a great recital at the Wigmore Hall. Gerald Finley is probably my favorite singer to listen to. I love the recordings with Julius Drake that he puts out. There’s the Ravel songs. There’s the Barber [00:43:00] songs.

There’s a great Winterreise. I listen to those things quite a lot. I like the Barenboim Beethoven sonatas. I listen to them a lot. I don’t know. I think I just listen to what I feel like in the moment.

Evan Goldfine: Of course.

Were you, like a lot of English people who I know were overindexed to the great English composers, to Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams and Arnold Bax, I think is probably a little underrated.

I like his stuff. What’s your take on the English composition tradition?

Rebecca Lowe: I think Dream of Gerontius is one of the greatest things of all time, one of the greatest art objects. I think it’s incredible.

Beyond that, I mean, Elgar’s fine. I think Britten is the only really good British composer since Purcell. I love Purcell. I love the Purcell songs. I think, I mean, there are some other song composers, people like Ivor Gurney I [00:44:00] think is extremely good. “Shropshire Lad.” There are various sets of things that I love, and every so often I think, “Oh, God, I’ve gotta listen to that, that I find myself missing.”

I do love some of, I guess, the stuff in the Anglican choral tradition. So if you’ve sung the stuff, you enjoy, like, Stanford, for instance. People who haven’t sung the stuff don’t know who Stanford is. So I’d say I have some of those. I also love very early stuff.

I used to sing some medieval stuff when I was in Cambridge in a group that Edward Wickham conducted. That was always very fun, like, Machaut. And then I love Byrd in particular. Byrd and Purcell. Tallis is great as well. So yeah, I guess on some level I’m over-indexed on English relative to its value.

Evan Goldfine: I think my favorite chamber music of English music is Glenn Gould’s album of Byrd and Orlando Gibbons. Do you know that one?

Rebecca Lowe: Do you know, I have to say, and my other friends who... No, I don’t. I’m not into [00:45:00] Glenn Gould. I find it silly.

Evan Goldfine: I have-

Rebecca Lowe: I know that’s heretical.

Evan Goldfine: I’m... No, no, no, no, no. I have my major reservations with him.

I find a few albums are excellent. That’s one that I come back to. I wanna throw the Mozart out the window, and the Brahms, forget it. And some of the Bach is very, very strange. But some of it is really, really great. And I struggle with him, and one of the things that was interesting to me is that having listened so much over the past few years to all this Bach music and the different interpretations, is that his extremely eccentric interpretations are sort of the baseline for where people are listening.

A lot of people coming to the Well-Tempered Clavier have listened to his album first, and it’s a very, very strange introduction to these pieces, and I don’t... It’s one of the weird things about kind of 20th century recordings that this was the person who was introducing so many millions of people to this music.

How they chose him was sort of [00:46:00] beyond me.

Rebecca Lowe: It’s interesting, isn’t it? Particularly at the same time as this rise in, like, historically informed practice is going on. So you get these, like, competing. Maybe that’s, you know, the over-aridity of, you know, the musicologist against the extremes of personal interpretation is probably something.

I would say, I think my favorite pianist, my favorite, and certainly my favorite performer of Bach, is Angela Hewitt. I think her recording of Art of Fugue is one of my favorite discs. I listen to that so much. I also love her Goldbergs. I heard her do the Goldbergs in my small hometown when I was about 11 or 12, and now, well, I’ve heard her many times since then, but... In fact, I recently went, a few years back, in Oxford to a wonderful concert she did which ended with the Beethoven, you know, the final piano sonata in C minor. And that’s just one of the best things, one of the best performances. It’s funny because, you know, I think of her as a Bach pianist, and I love her commitment to playing Bach on the piano.

I love Bach on the piano. But I think that [00:47:00] Beethoven was, I mean, that... She’s an incredible performer. I love listening to her stuff very much.

Evan Goldfine: That’s great. What else is on your mind? I don’t know if there’s any major Bach things that you wanna get on the record.

Rebecca Lowe: When I was thinking about what my favorite pieces of Bach are, I mean, I could give you boring answers like the whole of the B Minor Mass or the whole of the John Passion or the whole of Matthew Passion.

Oh, let’s have the 48 and we’ll have the Goldbergs, you know, blah, blah, blah. But one of the things I really, really love, and I listened to it last night and it just brought back again these real feelings of excitement, happiness, joy, is the G minor, the fugue from the great, that’s the literal name it’s given, the Fantasy and Fugue.

Evan Goldfine: The Great Fugue.

Rebecca Lowe: Yeah, that’s right. The organ fugue. The G minor one. Da, da, da, da, da, da. I had a great friend at Cambridge who was a very good organist, and he had to play this, and I’d be so happy when he played this. We’d, you know, come to the end of the service and what’s he gonna play?

And this just comes in, and then it basically just powers [00:48:00] through, all the way through, and you get this, you can really hear the distinct parts, the, you know, these wonderful parts where the bass comes in. But it basically just powers all the way through. It’s so exciting. And then you get this wonderful tierce de picardie, this major chord at the end.

And like, I was listening to it last night and it just doesn’t let up. And I find that very exciting listen to. And even though I’m not really a... I have to say I don’t really find the organ a particularly aurally delighting instrument. I also would say the same about the flute. I’m very fussy about the flautists in terms of their tone, and often I think it just sounds kind of bland and something like you might hear on a children’s audiobook. It’s very sweet and very nice. I hate James Galway’s playing, for instance.

But I like Emmanuel Pahud. He’s got a bit of edge. But no, I don’t really like the sound of the flute.

Evan Goldfine: Was that the one who played with Trevor Pinnock a bunch?

Rebecca Lowe: Yes. He’s got some great recordings. The Bach, he does the Bach sonatas. He also, there’s a great disc with, [00:49:00] what is it? Like, Prokofiev and Ravel and Bach. That’s a great recording. Prokofiev Sonata is wonderful.

Evan Goldfine: Did you ever play the continuo, the Bach era flute?

Rebecca Lowe: Oh, no, I never played historic flutes actually at all.

No, I didn’t. I only ever played... I had a Miyazawa, a very good contemporary instrument that I played.

Evan Goldfine: I was gonna say particular.

Rebecca Lowe: There’s a lot of recordings.

Evan Goldfine: There’s also a lot of recordings, you know, with the continuo, which sound... They’re interesting.

They’re not as bad as some of the other-

Rebecca Lowe: I just don’t like it.

Evan Goldfine: Some of the period instruments. You don’t want to hear it.

Rebecca Lowe: It’s a... I mean, yeah, I don’t know. I just don’t like it as much. But again, it’s just literally preferences, although probably those preferences are formed by what I grew up listening to.

I like the sound of the contemporary flute and the contemporary piano. You know, give me that.

Evan Goldfine: My preferred conductor of the Cantatas is Karl Richter, who was really... That these are not popular recordings ‘cause he recorded them, like, in a [00:50:00] post-Chopin sort of style. Like, you know, this big, like, lush orchestral stuff, and it’s like, I love it, but it’s not anywhere near what I think as insofar as we can tell what Bach wanted or could conceive of. It wouldn’t have been his choices to get those kind of, like, lush kind of string. Like, it’s like a moss bed that you’re, like, lying into.

Rebecca Lowe: It’s very interesting. At time, when I was at Cambridge, there was still this big, you know, historical performance practice thing going on. This is the thing, you know, people like Norrington, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, John Butt have been a big influence on this, I think, the musicology side.

I always just had these very boring philosophical objections to this stuff. My biggest one was always, yeah, but, like, maybe they just heard things differently because there were all these other things. We don’t know what the ears of those muso would say, like how they really worked. So you could do your best to...

It’s a bit like me trying to cook a meal for you out of, like, the ingredients the Tudor people did, and going [00:51:00] to endless extremes, you know, to mill the flour from the particular breed of corn. And then I give you this food, and you’re like, “Yeah, but I’ve eaten Chicago deep pan pizza.” Like, it’s just gonna be different to me than the person who hadn’t done that.

So I have these, like, if your goal is to recreate the sound world that those people experienced, I’m not sure that’s metaphysically possible. And if your goal is to realize the intentions of the composer, I mean, I just think, again, I’m not really sure even what that fully means. And I also think because music is this form of art where we don’t have the clues that you get from the words, even on the level of the words it’s hard to know.

I mean, look at the debates, you know, people have about interpreting poetry. But when you get... I mean, this seems to me like an interesting thing, and I enjoy the products. But if you’re trying to justify it in these simplistic [00:52:00] ways, like creating the sound world to, in some sense of exactitude or realizing the intentions, I mean, like good luck, mate.

Go read a philosophy book, like.

Evan Goldfine: Yeah. It’s like I often feel like I can’t connect with whatever Bach had in his mind ‘cause I’m not an 18th century Lutheran in Germany. It’s just not gonna happen. But-

Rebecca Lowe: You also probably don’t have 23 children.

Evan Goldfine: No. And, you know, who all died, and I know from antibiotics, and I have running water, and I’m comfortable in my house 24 hours a day with electricity. I mean, who knows what life was like then? It’s too far off.

Rebecca Lowe: I think that’s right.

And then you do have your own idiosyncratic, you know, nature put on top of this ‘cause you’re realizing it, you’re performing it.

Like what is... This just seems to me like ontologically incredible. I’m very interested in the questions, but I think the downstream thing of [00:53:00] therefore this is why we perform in this way, and particularly the kind of how dare you not do this, we are correct. I mean, I also just don’t like being, you know, bossed around, so I didn’t really like that side of it.

But also just my preferences are, I think, and I could give some of these kinds of reasons for, you know, the astonishingly developed instruments that we have today, which are capable of much more nuance in terms of tone. In terms of also things like we were talking about in terms of like microtonal production, these things.

Because amazingly, like, demand and scientific innovation have come together such that the modern flute, you know, post-Boehm, is just capable of the most astonishingly increased advanced things that the flute they were playing in Bach’s day couldn’t do. Doesn’t mean I’m not interested in the sound of that flute, but the world of possibilities that open up [00:54:00] thanks to innovation plus a bit of capital and like you know, like good times.

Evan Goldfine: I had a guest on last year named Edward Klorman, who just wrote a book about the cello suites. And there is actually a scholarly debate about what the cello was that Bach was writing for.

And one of the best ideas is actually it’s like a giant viola that was held up on the chin with, like, a huge bow, and people were going like that. And, like, that just changed my view of the cello suites altogether. It’s like, that was probably ridiculous sounding and completely unwieldy.

Rebecca Lowe: Probably.

Evan Goldfine: And now we have 500 recordings that sound amazing.

Rebecca Lowe: So I went down a bit of a rabbit hole. I was thinking about the Aus Liebe that I mentioned from the Matthew Passion. One of the things that’s interesting about it is the scoring. You get soprano solo, you get the flute obbligato, and then you get these two oboes da caccia.

Effectively you almost have these, like, two little duets going on. People make these silly claims like there’s no [00:55:00] bassline. It’s like, no, just the lowest note at any point or the implied note is clearly, like, the bass, and you can think about it. This is not breaking the rules of tonal harmony, like, as you wouldn’t expect.

But I looked up to see what an oboe da caccia is. I mean, I’ve forgotten the answers to these kinds of complex historical questions that maybe I knew at one point, and also the performances I’ve been involved in of these things and I’ve listened to most times would’ve used modern instruments.

Not entirely. I’m sure I’ve been to, you know, performances of Matthew Passion using historical instruments. But the thing I found most interesting was not the stuff I read about what an oboe da caccia is in terms of its, you know, what it looked like, what the range of its notes are, et cetera.

I found a whole load of people working out, like, how you could design a super functional contemporary oboe da caccia. And, like, one of them had, like, said, “No, you need to include this right angle here rather than a curve ‘cause it’s a curved instrument.” And then they’re like, “But this is gonna have this problem for some of the sounds, but it’s [00:56:00] gonna be much, much easier in terms of, like, dexterity.”

And it’s just amazing. These are just some little nerds on the internet who may be wonderful musicians, I have no idea. But they’re drawing the little pictures of the right angle of the oboe da caccia. And it’s very, very interesting. There are trade-offs, like they-

Evan Goldfine: Definitely.

Yeah. Well, Rebecca, thank you for taking the time today to talk about J.S. Bach. I will link to some of these recordings that you mentioned in our conversation in the notes. And Bach is the greatest, so thanks for sharing your passion about his music with all of us, and really appreciate it.

Rebecca Lowe: He’s the greatest apart from Mozart, yeah.

Evan Goldfine: Ha. Okay, that’s the next episode. Thanks.