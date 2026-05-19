A Year of Bach

A Year of Bach

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Glenn Kenny's SCR 2.0's avatar
Glenn Kenny's SCR 2.0
May 19

One wishes for consequences for this type of behavior. The violator should have been identified and gotten a lifetime ban from the hall.

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Lev Raphael's avatar
Lev Raphael
May 19Edited

My very first concert was at Carnegie Hall: Alfred Brendel (and I forgot which orchestra) playing "The Wanderer Fantasy." I fell in love with the transcription and then the solo piece years later. We sat high up, I was quite young, the acoustics were astonishing. We were lucky then that tickets were so inexpensive and going to the Metropolitan Museum on Sundays was free..... Enjoying culture in NYC was not difficult for a family. Those days have not vanished because I've published about the impact of art and museum-going in my life after the pandemic turned me more inward than usual and every piece is a tribute to my parents who helped lay the foundation for a lifetime of museum appreciation--and enjoyment of classical music--in the US and abroad.

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