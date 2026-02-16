A Year of Bach

A Year of Bach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda L Romine's avatar
Linda L Romine
Feb 16

Listening to Lillian now and loving it so far.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Evan Goldfine
John Sheehy's avatar
John Sheehy
Feb 16

I was at that Yunchan Lim CH recital, and it was otherworldly. so happy we have an official recording.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Evan Goldfine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture