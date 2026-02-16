Insofar as there are any splashy classical releases anymore, Yunchan Lim’s live recording of the Goldberg Variations is being pitched as the record of the year. Decca Records’s press release is breathless:

25th April 2025: Carnegie Hall has been sold out for months in anticipation of Yunchan Lim’s return to perform Bach’s Goldberg Variations. The whole world watched as a moment of musical history was made.

To which I respond, 🙄.

Lim was only 20 years old at this concert, coming two years after his breakout YouTube performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto #3. (That fiery recording now has over 5 million streams.) He has been playing extremely sold out concerts worldwide ever since. He put out a strong collection of Chopin etudes, and creditably executed Liszt’s practically impossible Transcendental Etudes. It’s been a remarkable stretch for such a young artist.

Still, I wish he’d taken a little more time with each of these works to let his interpretive voice develop. They all impress but don’t grab me, and I haven’t returned to any of these recordings.

And now we have his Goldbergs. (Apple Music, Spotify.) They’re technically adept but don’t quite cohere into a narrative. He makes dozens of unusual interpretive choices that feel more random than serving any particular vision.

In the first variation, Lim introduces double accented ‘pop-pop’ which never appears again:

0:00 -0:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

For some reason we go up an octave in the 7th Variation:

0:00 -0:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Lim deliberately tamps down the 11th. This should be full of charge!

0:00 -0:13

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The end of the 15th should give the chills or shorten the breath. Lim just peters out.

0:00 -0:26

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

READERS, I’M NITPICKING. Every halfway competent performance of this superhuman music should be celebrated, especially live ones that draw people out of their homes, off their phones, and into silent, communal celebration. Lim’s performance is heroic by definition, and not worth a listen.

Years ago, I was watching an Olympic swimming medal race with some friends, and I decided to argue that all the athletes were effectively tied. The difference between first and eighth place was half a second, meaningless. This did not go over well. (I didn’t even fully believe it.)

This is the tyranny of playing among the top 0.01%. While there can be no ‘best’ Goldbergs, we’ve been blessed with a few dozen truly remarkable recordings from singular artists who have something important to say about this monumental work. Yunchan has the chops, but he is not quite Olympic level yet. Maybe in a dozen years he’ll share with us an interpretation that feels more fully realized.

In better news, the algo delivered to me a new and wonderful recording by Lillian Gordis, a 32 year old American harpsichordist now living in Paris. This is her second all-Bach recording, and it’s full of life. Warm, fresh, and free. (Apple Music, Spotify.)

The great steel string guitarist Leo Kottke once described his unconventional approach to fingerpicking arrangements as avoiding “one oink per beat.” Some very ‘on-grid’ Bach performances can feel robotic in this way. Not here.

Gordis’s phrasings, accelerations, and stretches all reach toward a full artistic conception. They never lose the pulse that makes the counterpoint exciting. Check out the Toccata from Partita #6 here, which gives a flavor of her approach.

I found this playing to be almost trance inducing. I got fully locked in. Also, you can hear the ineffable sense of joy and confidence. No ‘going through the motions’ here — she loves this music and wants us to hear it.

That matches the spirit of this newsletter. Go listen to Lillian!