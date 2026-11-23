My 14-year-old son worked for months to secure an interview with the imprisoned crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried.

Eli is interested in how people calculate the risks they take in their lives, and how risk analysis can generalize to businesses and government policy. (Some kids like baseball, some kids like other things.) Sam’s risk appetite appears to be limitless, and Eli believed Sam would be able to share interesting insights on his podcast.

Eli knew that an interview was a risky proposition, since so many people remain furious at Sam for the collapse of FTX. Eli decided to do it anyway. I offered my support, provided the conversation avoided relitigating Sam’s trial.

Eli coordinated the video’s production and promotion, and published it Friday.

The bigots came fast and furious.

Here are some of the representative responses, and these are not nearly the worst:

On one hand, of course this was bound to happen. But I still felt waves of rage and disappointment:

At these anonymous mouth-breathers for posting hateful lies, cowards who know they can spew bile without consequence.

At the platform for condoning (encouraging?) this filth. Some of these posts are likely from bots, but the bots encourage the more smooth-brained to veer toward in-person bigotry and violence if given the opportunity.

At myself, for setting up my son to see and feel this firsthand, and for thinking that the haters might be gentler with a teenager. (As it is said, ‘LOL’.)

It also reiterated the obvious: being a Jewish person in public, no matter in what context, has once again become a safety hazard. The Golden Age is so over. We are a few political turns away from very bad news indeed - the pump is primed, same as it ever was.

I wasn’t exactly surprised by the oven jokes, but I was taken aback by how many hateful tweets referenced nepotism. I’d thought this argument was localized to Dakota Johnson and Eric Trump and the like. The accusation of a specifically Jewish nepotism points toward feelings of powerlessness: it couldn’t possibly be the case that an ambitious young person earned something through drive and intellect and personality. It must have been handed to him. It could only have been coordinated by an interconnected web of traitorous people who are ‘keeping me down’.

The writer Dara Horn frames it like this: antisemitism is the repeated lie that Jews are destroying what you value most. (In this case, being rewarded for hard work.)

Eli responded to all this (in stereotypical Jewish fashion) with biting humor:

This all transpired in the past 48 hours. My initial reaction is to bind myself closer to my community in solidarity. Maybe I’ll start wearing a kippah in public. If you’re going to hate me, here I am, hineni.

Yes: we are an argumentative and obstinate tribe, and loath to conform. (God describes the Jews as ‘stiff-necked people’ throughout the holy books!) We prize literacy, storytelling, introspection, and education, and we stand in humility before the God we cannot understand. Jews are told to imagine that it was each of us, from every generation, who was delivered from Egypt, and that every person is ‘a letter in the scroll’ in the story of our people.

As Bret Stephens wrote beautifully in 2024:

To have been born a Jew is the single most fortunate thing that ever happened to me. It is a priceless moral, spiritual, intellectual and emotional inheritance from my ancestors, some of whom were slaughtered for it. It’s a precious bequest to my children, who will find different ways to make it their own. It is therefore worth the time it takes to explore and worth the cost — including, tragically, the cost in bigotry and violence — it so often extracts.

Through their lives, Eli and his sister will learn how to manage the hatred aimed at them solely because of their last name, and learn to answer it with generosity and grace toward their neighbors. I can only hope they’ll find meaning in this struggle, to see it, as I somehow have, as a gift.

In much better news, I’ll be back after Thanksgiving to share my top ten albums of 2026. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.