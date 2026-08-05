A Year of Bach

A Year of Bach

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Victoria's avatar
Victoria
Aug 5

May it be that the times in which we live are a small rise into the extremes humans have been known to go to, and that a return to knowing good, wonder, and awe return in full force.

I came to your blog because of music. Perhaps it's what is in the music which we, and survivors of unspeakable traumas, live for. Deep beauty, some resonance of what it means to be fully alive. Live your life.

Thank you for your moving piece.

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1 reply by Evan Goldfine
Will Thompson's avatar
Will Thompson
Aug 5

Moving and touching. Thank you for sharing this

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