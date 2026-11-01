A Year of Bach

A Year of Bach

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Jason Pront's avatar
Jason Pront
1d

Sorry I missed it. My oldest’s bat mitzvah was this weekend.

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3 replies by Evan Goldfine and others
Cecilia Gigliotti's avatar
Cecilia Gigliotti
1d

Lovely. I played that song the day before turning 23 for the accomplishment of saying, "I'm 22 now but I won't be for long." Encouraging to know that that tune, among others, is a gift that can keep on giving down the decades.

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