My classmate looked pretty much the same as he did thirty years earlier, but he eyed me funny as I greeted him at the dimly lit bar, and then I saw him squinting at my name tag. I got to pick my psychological poison: did he not remember me, or had I mutated so profoundly over the years as to be literally beyond recognition? (Maybe his eyesight was deteriorating.)

I was on the other side of it, too, of course. What hubris to think that I could easily recognize people I had last seen in the ‘90s.

This conversation must have happened a thousand times last Saturday night:

Speaker 1: ‘Psst, who is that who just walked in?’

Speaker 2: [Insert typical name of someone born in 1978]

Speaker 1: ‘Oh, shit!’

I experienced the repeated, uncanny feeling of trying to connect with people who were residing behind their softer skin and graying beards. Are you in there, you who I once knew?

How do you even start a conversation? A lot of people just jumped right in, ‘Oh my God, what’s up?’ Insane. It’s been thirty years! Absolutely everything’s been up: loves lost and won, new people I helped raise from infancy through adolescence, aesthetic and physical pleasures and pains, business wins and wipeouts, grief. And how could I explain that I feel so different in my mind and body than when we last talked at age 17, but that it’s also still the same me in here?

Instead, we repeated our genial few lines about where we live, our kids’ ages, and what kind of work we’re doing. It was mostly banal and still so nice to say, over and over again. Unlike in most conversations of this type, I felt emotionally invested in the answers, and hopeful for good reports.

Most of my classmates had become ‘known strangers’ to me, but the camaraderie, goodwill, and cheer at the bar were outrageously high. We were doctors and lawyers, teachers and finance bros, full-time parents, musicians, a Diamond District jeweler, a Broadway actress. Everybody had made lives for themselves.

All of our parents happened to have settled in the same bedroom community in suburban New Jersey. And for that reason alone we knew each other’s insecurities, great public embarrassments, tragic fashion choices, and cast-off personas. We made ourselves vulnerable just by dint of being in the same room with each other again. This paradoxically made the room less tense.

Upon reintroduction after decades, high and easy compliments came to me unbidden and I shared nearly all of them: ‘you were such a great drummer,’ ‘your dad was always so supportive of you,’ ‘I don’t know if you’re the best person from our class, or actually the only good person from our class,’ ‘I’m so glad you’re still singing, you were so talented.’ This is unlike me. I just felt so open and very much alive.

I embraced dozens. Many of these people had sat in my home, and were fed by my late mother. Seeing people from my past who knew her helped briefly stir her back alive for me, though she’s been gone nearly 20 years. (She would have loved to hear my reports on the most inane minutia about everyone there.)

My hands were on my old friends an order of magnitude more than I’d expected. (You don’t plan these things.) I wanted to grab onto them, and feel that they were there with me. Maybe this was to confirm that none of us were dead yet.

Multiple conversations centered around our lost classmates, felled by drug overdoses, brain cancer, breast cancer (treated with herbs), one brutal murder, and the almost more dreaded ‘unknown causes’. One of the dead was an awful bully to me — one assault required an x-ray on my leg. At the reunion, a classmate confided that the bully’s father was abusive to him throughout his childhood. I’m working through my empathy.

I felt misunderstood in high school, but to be fair I didn’t quite understand myself until years later. And without a stable sense of self, what true things could anyone have thought about me? I suspect back then people sensed my need to prove my cleverness endlessly, and felt the residue of my boundless wanting. I must have been exhausting.

An old friend told me, ‘only the happy people show up for reunions.’ Each of us came to see and be seen, but mostly to be remembered. There’s always a price: in the moment and its aftermath, we unveiled truths about ourselves and time that we’d otherwise be loath to admit.

Things have gotten better for me following my overanxious childhood. Maybe my classmates sensed that from me at the party, and maybe my unconscious goal that night (as here) was to show them.

About a quarter of the Tenafly High School Class of 1996

The subconscious is a funny beast. On the morning of the reunion, a song came to me unbidden that I hadn’t thought about in decades: Paul Simon’s “Leaves That Are Green.” It matched the autumn season and my impending confrontation with the memories of decades never again to be experienced.

This was one of the first songs I learned to fingerpick in my teens. Back then I connected with the maudlin narrator’s dread, both lovelorn and existential. But the song also gave me hope: the narrator’s lament at 22 was that time was marching on, and I was still only 17!

Here’s my living room take on it at 48. It’s still the same me in here, you know.