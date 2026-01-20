We’ve lost Ralph Towner, a musical hero. Hank Shteamer has an excellent obituary in the Times.

No one sounded like Ralph. He coaxed from his guitar mystery, joy, and open space. He picked up the instrument relatively late, at 21, but his prior studies of piano and composition inspired his approach. (In interviews, he claimed Bach as a major influence.) How cool and unusual to not just learn the ‘guitar shapes’ out of a book or from a bored teacher, but to be able to see the notes as they’ve been laid out on the fretboard, understanding their relations from first principles, and intuiting how to voice the harmonies that he heard in his mind.

I was lucky to see Ralph perform solo in New York at the Jazz Standard in 2017. The crowd was packed with New York jazz guitarists (including Ben Monder), everyone paying homage to the elder statesman still at the top of his game. All us guitar dorks hung on every note. He played the heartbreaking “Always By Your Side” and the joyous “Dolomiti Dance,” and seemed like a lovely man.

His strongest recorded work is for solo guitar, captured over decades of albums on the ECM label. How remarkable that Ralph’s finest album-length statements may be his final two, My Foolish Heart (2017, at age 77), and the elegiac At First Light (2023, age 83). The solo ECM recordings sound infinite; they were recorded in churches, empty auditoriums, and other hugely reverberant spaces. Perfect for dimly lit rooms, rainy nights, whiskey, and expensive stereo systems.

Ralph’s technique was unusual and there’s sometimes a roughness to his performances, half-clunked notes with squeaks and squonks. But because the emotional rhythm is so good, and the compositions strong, the performances feel human and vibrant, totally in the moment.

In this post, I wanted make a special celebration of Ralph the composer.

Great Ralph tunes are singable — they can get stuck in your head. To put it mildly, this is atypical for contemporary jazz music. Jazz guitarists tend towards long and noodly compositions, just as jazz drummers typically favor hypercomplex rhythms, and bassists to groovy ideas that spotlight the low end.

Ralph’s greatest work leads with melody, and those melodies take flight when supported by his oblique harmonic sensibility. (His less successful pieces are more free or non-melodic; his harmonic sense also translates best on guitar but sort of flatly on piano and, worse, synthesizer.)

In many of these pieces, the initial melodies are arpeggiated chords repeated a few times until a new, even better melody appears on top of the first one. The arpeggiated melody becomes the new harmonic base, the head is complete, and Ralph solos over the foundation he’s laid down. This is Ralph’s pianism shining through.

A great example is in this performance of “Green and Golden”:

His most famous piece is probably “Icarus” which became a new-age jazz hit with the Paul Winter Consort. The soaring melody with guitar jangle, and damped drum sound became enormously influential in television and movies, a true anthem for 1972. The hippies are gone, but you can still be groovy:

And I’ve never posted anything I’ve recorded on the internet, and this first take shouldn’t be the first, but here’s my version of “Always By Your Side.” I recorded it in my basement in the third week of Covid lockdowns in 2020, feeling disheveled and already missing my friends and family. It’s sad and pretty and a little hopeful: a good summary of the man’s music.

RIP, Maestro.

Here’s a 46 minute playlist of nine favorite Ralph tunes on Apple Music, and Spotify. Extremely worth your time.